New Bedford man who viciously pummeled fiancé sentenced to jail

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man who viciously pummeled his fiancé earlier this year, leaving her bloodied and bruised, has been sentenced to serve four to six years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced Wednesday.

Haikeem Stephenson, 28, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to a multi-count indictment, charging him with aggravated assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a household member and witness intimidation.

The victim told New Bedford police officers on Feb. 2 that Stephenson beat her unconscious following an argument on Jan. 31. When she grabbed her phone and told him that she was going to call the police, prosecutors said Stephenson slapped the phone out of her hand to prevent her from calling.

Stephenson beat her, punching her all over her body and then got on top of her while on the bed and continued punching, according to prosecutors. Once the victim was able to get up, they said he punched her nose and she fell to the floor.

The victim told police she was afraid of Stephenson and that was why she didn’t report the assault right away.

At the time of the incident, authorities said Stephenson was on probation for an assault with intent to murder case out of Fall River.

“It is unfortunate that the defendant did not take advantage of the opportunity for redemption given to him by the court in his previous case,” District Attorney Quinn said. “This was a brutal assault. The defendant presents a danger to the community and needed to be taken off the streets.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cahill and the prison sentence was handed down by Judge Thomas McGuire.

