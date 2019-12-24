New Bedford man wins $1M Mass. lotto prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is the eighth $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond 9’s” instant game.

Roger Merlo Cruz chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Sam’s Food Stores on Ashley Boulevard in New Bedford.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Two $4 million prizes and four $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $10 instant game.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)