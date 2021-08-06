NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford Mayor John Mitchell on Friday announced that all city workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to regular testing.

Mitchell’s announcement comes as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread in the city, causing a surge in new cases. The mayor also expressed concern with low vaccination rates in the area.

“With its lower vaccination rates, Greater New Bedford is especially vulnerable to the Delta variant,” Mitchell said. “We’ve made the vaccines readily available, but to ensure that the vulnerable in our region are fully protected, we need to do more. By requiring the City’s employees to be vaccinated, we can protect our workforce and their families, and encourage other employers to follow suit.”

The vaccination requirement does not extend to employees of New Bedford Public Schools or the New Bedford Port Authority. Mitchell added that the city will also work with its public employee unions so that the policy conforms with collective bargaining agreements.

Municipal employees who choose not to be vaccinated will instead be tested regularly for COVID.

