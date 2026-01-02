NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Bedford community began to mourn the loss of a 33-year-old woman who was killed after being hit by a car leaving a church gathering in the early morning of New Year’s Day.

The victim, victim was identified as Nicolassa Ventura Colaj, 33, of New Bedford, was leaving the church event on Acushnet Avenue with her family just after midnight on New Year’s Day. As Colaj crossed the roadway, she was hit by and SUV and thrown a distance. The SUV took off from the area.

“The person is good woman. Good family. She’s working hard, you know, to put food on the table,” said Adrien Ventura, who knows the family. “In Spanish, [we] say, ‘exigimos justiça,’ to want justice for her.”

As police search for the driver, people who live nearby said they hope someone comes forward.

“Whoever did it should do the right thing and turn themselves in and move forward from there,” said one neighbor. “Prayers for the family and I’m sorry they have to go through this.”

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the New Bedford Police Department are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)