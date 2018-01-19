NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A New Bedford police officer is being hailed a hero after he rescued six people from a burning apartment building. However, among the saving was tragedy.

The fire broke out on Tinkham Street Wednesday.

Smoke filled a woman’s whole room as cops and firefighters worked to get all the residents out of the building.

Firefighters discovered a woman unconscious on the second flood and rushed her to the hospital.

On the way, first responders tried a new drug to treat her smoke inhalation.

“The first time we used it here in the city, they called it a syano antidote,” said Fire Chief Michael Gomes.

In spite of their efforts, the woman later died at a Rhode Island hospital.

Her family is devastated.

“Too many things I wish I can tell her. I just want to be able to see her again and never mind talk to her,” said Adam Leite, the victim’s son.

Fire officials said the apartment did not have working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)