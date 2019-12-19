New Bedford pastor charged with rape, kidnapping

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford pastor is facing rape and kidnapping charges, officials said.

Pastor Elmer Perez, 44, of the Iglesia De Jesuscristo Church, was arrested Wednesday on charges of rape, witness intimidation, kidnapping, indecent assault/battery, and threatening to commit a crime following a month-long investigation, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-991-6300.

