NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a New Bedford man who is wanted on child rape charges, as well as his missing children.

Officials said a warrant has been issued for Leon Mejia-Vincente, 46, for rape and sexual abuse of a child. Mejia-Vincente is believed to have fled the area and his children — daughter Petronila Mejia-Saquic, 17, and son Hector Mejia-Saquic, 5 — are missing and considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-527-8873 or 508-971-8569.

