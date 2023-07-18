NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Bedford Police Department says a veteran detective assigned to its Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau is in stable condition and recovering after being struck during a shooting in the city’s South End.

The department said Detective Lavar Gilbert had been working undercover in an unmarked vehicle when “shots were suddenly fired” by Rivet and Orchard Streets around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, Gilbert was “struck in the face” during the shooting, which shattered one of his car windows, but the detective remained conscious afterwards and was able to drive to a hospital for treatment.

In addition to investigating the scene, state and local police could be seen blocking off the emergency room at St. Luke’s Hospital Monday night, where, according to New Bedford PD, another adult male “presented at the emergency room who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.”

“The circumstances surrounding his injury remain under investigation,” the police department stated in a news release. “However, we can confirm that neither Detective Gilbert, nor any of our officers, fired their weapons.”

Authorities said that as of Tuesday morning, there was no indication that Gilbert was targeted during the shooting or that there was any ongoing threat to safety in the Goulart Square neighborhood.

“Being told that one of your own has been shot is a phone call that no police chief wants to receive, however, I’m extremely grateful that our detective is expected to recover,” New Bedford Chief of Police Paul Oliveira said in a statement. “This is a stark reminder of the dangers that the men and women of law enforcement face on a daily basis as they keep our citizens safe. We are very thankful for the outpouring of support from members of the community, as well as the many law enforcement agencies who have reached out. Please keep our detective and his family in your thoughts as he continues to heal.”

Investigators were back at the scene of the shooting Tuesday morning to collect evidence. Some nearby business owners told 7NEWS they had turned over surveillance video to police as their investigation continues.

