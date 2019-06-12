New Bedford police officer arrested on child porn charges

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford police officer has been arrested on child porn charges after he admitted to using peer-to-peer file-sharing software to trade child pornography, officials said.

Paul Hodson, 42, of Achushnet, will be arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Boston on one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

Officers executing a search warrant at Hodson’s home conducted an on-scene forensic preview of his computer and allegedly found hundreds of child pornography files.

No additional information was immediately available.

