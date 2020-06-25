New Bedford police officer hospitalized after being struck by car

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford police are investigating after an officer was struck by a car while directing traffic on Thursday.

The officer was struck by a black sedan on E. Rodney French Boulevard and Seaview Terrace around 9:15 p.m.

The officer was knocked unconscious but regained consciousness when emergency crews arrived. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and his condition has not yet been released.

The driver of the sedan is cooperating with police. There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor at this time.

The impact of the crash left the windshield shattered.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

