New Bedford police seeks public’s help in search for 2 missing people

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two missing people.

On Sunday the department released an image of Carlynn Cintron who was last seen with Carmen Cintron aka “Ceejay” on Nov. 27, 2020, according to a post from the New Bedford Police Department’s Twitter page.

Carmen, who goes by Ceejay, is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 100 pounds, the tweet said.

Carmen also has a septum ring, ear gauges and a rainbow lightning bolt tattoo on the right ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6300 ext 79545.

