NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said Friday they have identified, located, and seized the car involved in a hit-and-run in New Bedford on New Year’s Day that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the Bristol Country District Attorney, Nicolassa Ventura Colaj, of New Bedford, was leaving a church service with her family shortly after midnight on Thursday. When she crossed Achushnet Avenue, she was struck by and SUV. The driver then took off from the scene.

Colaj was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

In a statement, New Bedford Police Chief Jason Thody wrote, “Our thoughts are with the family. This was a promising life…cut short unecessarily.”

People in the community are now mourning the loss of a mother, and hoping her family will get justice.

“Prayers for the family and I’m sorry that they had to go through this,” said one man.

“I just want to see the person get caught and be brought to justice at this point,” said another man.

Police are still investigating the crash.

