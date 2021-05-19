NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford residents 65 years and older who receive their COVID-19 vaccination at specified clinic sites in the city will receive a $20 Dunkin’ gift card with their first dose beginning Wednesday.

Mayor Jon Mitchell announced this incentive as the average vaccination rate for those 65 years and older in New Bedford is lower than the state average.

“Although we continue to learn more about COVID-19 all the time, there is no doubt that seniors are at far greater risk of serious illness from the disease than younger adults,” Mitchell said. “If this modest incentive ends up saving lives by convincing more seniors to get vaccinated, it’ll have been worth every penny.”

The clinics giving out gift cards to eligible residents include the walk-up FEMA-run clinic at the Waterfront Vaccination Center on Hervey Tichon Avenue, the New Bedford Health Department-operated clinics, including Andrea McCoy Recreation Center, New Bedford Health Department mobile clinics, and homebound vaccination appointments run by the Health Department and EMS.

