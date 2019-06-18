New Bedford school investigating after student with autism receives offensive award

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother in New Bedford is looking for answers after her son, who has autism, was given an inappropriate superlative award at his New Bedford school.

Desiree Perez says her son was given an award on the last day of school at Normandin Middle School — a blue certificate with a shocking superlative that she saw when went to pick up her son’s report card.

The award said “Most likely to get lost in a crowd.”

“I thought that was very wrong,” she said.

Perez says her son, who just finished the sixth grade, is on the autism spectrum.

“I didn’t think it was funny,” she said. “My son didn’t find it funny either. He said why was the teacher giving him this award because he was never lost in school.”

The paper with the superlative was signed by a group of teachers — including her son’s teacher.

“I felt very bad because I don’t think this should be given, not only to my son, not to any kid because every kid struggles in school,” she said.

A spokesperson at the school says the superintendent is aware of the situation and a full investigation is underway.

The Normandin Middle School principal met with the boy’s mother Monday, and she said he expressed his apology for the incident.

“He said he was sorry about it,” she said. “He was asking me to forgive this incident, and he said that he couldn’t do anything about the teachers because they had already left on vacation.”

Perez says she wants to meet with the superintendent and hopes the teachers learn from their mistake.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)