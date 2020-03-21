New Bedford soldier given private funeral due to coronavirus concerns

A New Bedford soldier was laid to rest in a private ceremony Saturday due to coronavirus concerns, but veterans and other mourners came out an appropriate distance away to show their support.

Private First Class Justin Kirby was killed during a training exercise at a base in California last week.

A private ceremony was held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, complete with 21-gun salute. People lined the road during the funeral procession.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)