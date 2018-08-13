Kyle Dawson, 23, of New Bedford, faced a judge Monday after investigators say he and another man tried to rob a cab driver. Authorities say the crime led to a deadly shooting.

The cab driver shot and killed Christopher Dunton, 24, of New Bedford, who he says tried to rob him at knifepoint along with Dawson early Friday morning, officials said

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 20 Bentley St. about 1:12 a.m. found Dunton lying in the road next to a Yellow Cab with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a spokeswoman for Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Dunton was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation by New Bedford Police suggests the cab driver, who had a legal license to carry and whose name has not been released, picked up the two men at an address on Cottage Street and was driving them to another location when they tried to rob him by placing him in a choke hold and showing him a knife.

The driver said he managed to escape the cab and shoot Dunton multiple times.

Dawson was arrested Friday around 12:30 p.m. after fleeing the scene, police said. Dawson allegedly aided Dunton in the robbery attempt.

New Bedford police and troopers assigned to Quinn’s Office are investigating the cab driver’s use of force.

“The issue of self-defense is being investigated. He was in possession of a firearm, legally, and he used that during the court of trying to defend himself,” Quinn told 7News.

The cab driver has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Dawson was held without bail Monday.

