NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford woman was arrested in connection to an animal cruelty case earlier this month.

Ayala Lynette, 32, is charged animal cruelty.

New Bedford police say on March 1, a woman reported her dog was possibly shot with a pellet gun.

Security camera footage shows her dog limping in pain and the sound of two loud bangs.

“Animal cruelty is a serious offense, and we will not tolerate it in our community,” said Chief Paul Oliveira. “Thanks to the swift work of our animal control officers and detectives, we were able to take action in this case. We remain committed to seeking justice for innocent animals and ensuring the safety of all residents.”

