NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford woman is charged with animal cruelty after a disturbing incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

Female Mojica, 32, was arrested after allegedly punching and kicking a dog.

On Thursday, October 8, police conducted an investigation into possible animal cruelty in an apartment on Barker’s Lane.

The surveillance video shows the woman, later identified as Mojica, punching and kicking a dog at the bottom of the stairs until it ran away.

The eight-month-old dog, named Ace, was found at a nearby home, and animal control officers recovered him.

Investigators said Ace was found with bruises to his head and body, adding that he had a swollen eye socket.

Ace was taken to an animal hospital for treatment and was taken to a nearby animal shelter.

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