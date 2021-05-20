New Bedford woman wins $1,000 a Month for 10 Years Mass. lottery prize

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford woman is the winner of a $1,000 a Month for 10 Years prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Decade of Dollars” $2 instant ticket game.

Linda Lachapelle used some spare change in her car while filling up her gas tank to buy one ticket. That ticket won $4 and she purchased two more “Decade of Dollars” tickets, one of which produced her grand prize win.

She chose the annuity option for her prize and received the first of ten yearly payments of $12,000 (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was purchased at Muldoon’s Mini Mart on Phillips Road in New Bedford.

