New Bedford woman wins $4M prize on $10 scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Bedford woman is the second $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Gold Rush” instant ticket game.

Susana Gaspar chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was purchased at Café San Paulo on Bolton Street in New Bedford. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

One additional $4 million prize and three $1 million prizes are yet to be claimed in the $10 instant game.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)