New beer serves as warning against ‘Storrowing’ phenomenon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Trillium’s newest brew “Storrowed” is available Friday at the brewery’s taprooms in Boston and Canton.

Despite clearly posted height restrictions on Storrow Drive, box trucks and other large vehicles continue to get lodged under low overpasses. It’s become a mind-boggling phenomenon.

“Our latest DIPA serves as a Public Service Announcement to warn against the Boston phenomenon of lodging a box truck under a low clearance overpass on Storrow Drive,” Trillium said in a tweet.

The double IPA comes in four packs and is sold for $20.20. There’s a limit of three per person.

