BOSTON (WHDH) - A new initiative aimed at helping solve cases of missing Black women and girls in Massachusetts was announced Wednesday on Beacon Hill.

The House Bill H.3913, An Act Relative to Missing Black Women and Girls, aims to improve communication between law enforcement and the public and advance data collection on missing persons. It would also create an executive office to coordinate between state agencies in these missing cases.

The initiative would also establish a statewide “Ebony Alert” notification system.

State Representative Bud Williams filed the bill, hoping to change the way law enforcement searches for Black women and girls.

“But if a Black woman goes missing, it’s deaf ears — very little attention. And the only attention comes from the advocates who push it. And they’ve been pushing a long time,” Williams said.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, which will make their recommendation next week.

“We must confront and tackle the systemic barriers and societal neglect that contribute to the disappearance of black women and girls. Our community needs to rally together to ensure their safety and justice for all,” Williams said in a statement.

