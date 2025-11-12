BOSTON (WHDH) - New Bedford Representative Chris Markey has proposed a bill which would allow law enforcement to seize vehicles involved in illegal street takeovers and car meetups.

The recently viral gatherings seen from Boston to Fall River have blocked busy roads, led to dozens of arrests, and have left police officers frustrated.

“I believe strongly that this would be a good deterrence for them. They’ve invested probably more time and money into their vehicles than they have any other aspect of their lives,” said Markey.

Markey said the measure would also include confiscating ATVs and motor cross vehicles, like some seen in Fall River last week. Five people were arrested during that street takeover.

Right now, people who watch these events face a disorderly conduct charge resulting in a fine. Markey said he is also pushing for increased fines and even jail sentences for spectators.

“I suggest if you’re going to be doing that type of behavior and you’re masking yourself…there’s more criminal intent and more culpability with those individuals,” he said.

Markey argued street takeovers are not only a risk to those involved, but also to nearby businesses and are a drain on police resources.

“These things start with, ‘oh we’re just going to have fun,’ but they end up causing incredible panic to a neighborhood,” Markey said. “They also can cause significant damage to good, law abiding citizens who have no participation in this.”

Markey said he hopes to have a hearing on the bill this Winter, and a vote on it as early as next Spring.

