New bill creates Mass. resgistry for care providers who harm patients

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new law will require all care providers in Massachusetts who have harmed people with disabilities to be listed in a state registry.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed Nicky’s Law into law in a ceremony at the State House Tuesday. The bill is named after Auburn native Nicky Chan, who was beaten by a caretaker.

Baker said the law, which will be fully implemented by next year, will help make sure no family has to go through what the Chan family did, and he praised their work.

“One of the hardest things for anybody to do in any circumstance is to take a shattering personal experience, and brand it, and seek to do well for those who come after,” Baker said.

