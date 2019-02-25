New bill proposes banning tackle football before eighth grade in Massachusetts

A new bill is attempting to make football safer for young players by banning tackle football before eighth grade in Massachusetts.

The bill is drawn up by 17 bi-partisan lawmakers on Beacon Hill and, if enacted, schools or leagues allowing tackle football under eighth grade will be fined $2,000 for the first offense.

“The brain was never meant to get hit in the head thousands of times over your life and it causes problems,” Chris Nowinski, the CEO of Concussion Legacy Foundation, said. “Now that we know this, it seems sensible to start to say, ‘Well, maybe we shouldn’t do these risky activities with young children.'”

The bill is titled “An Act for No Organized Head Impacts to School Children.”

