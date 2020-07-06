New bill would redirect funding, limit qualified immunity for Mass. police

BOSTON (WHDH) - The State Senate is proposing a bill to reform police departments across the state by limiting qualified immunity and changing funding, among other proposals.

The Reform, Shift and Build bill comes after protests across the commonwealth and nation calling for racial equity and justice following the deaths of numerous black people in police custody.

“We must seize this moment,” said Senate President Karen Spilka.

“With this legislation we can put in place structures that force institutions to reckon with discrimination, brutality and violence when they happen,” said Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz.

The “reform” part of the bill includes: Strengthening use of force standards; limiting qualified immunity and banning chokeholds; and creating an independent state entity to standardize certification, training and decertification of officers.

The “shift” section of the bill includes: Redirecting funding away from policing and corrections towards community investment; and demilitarizing police forces.

The “build” part calls for addressing racial disparities in policing and introducing police training on history of slavery, lynching and racism.

Supporters called for the state House of Representatives to file a matching bill. Legislators said they hope to have a final bill on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk by the end of the legislative session, which concludes July 31.

