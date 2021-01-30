New Boston College athletic center honors legacy of Pete Frates

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new athletic center at Boston College is honoring the legacy of Pete Frates, who helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research.

Frates, a native of Beverly and former Boston College baseball player, was diagnosed with the disease n 2012 and became the inspiration for the “Ice Bucket Challenge” that went viral a few years later.

Frates died from ALS in 2019, but the college is keeping his name alive with the Pete Frates Center, which features a 31,000-square foot indoor baseball and softball facility.

