New Boston Mayor Kim Janey vows to build ‘better, more equitable city’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Kim Janey made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as Boston’s 55th mayor, officially becoming the first woman and first person of color to lead Massachusetts’ capital city.

“Today is a new day. I stand before you as the first woman and the first Black mayor of Boston, the city that I love. I come to this day with a life experience that is different from the men who came before me,” Janey explained during her speech at City Hall. “I was born into a family with deep roots in the South End and six generations in Roxbury, the center of our great city.”

Janey, 55, also vowed to close racial equity gaps in neighborhoods across the city.

“The problems laid bare by the pandemic were here well before COVID-19,” Janey said. “The issues of affordable housing, fare wages, public transportation and climate change are not new,” Janey added. “What’s different is these problems now impact even more of us. But, I believe these challenges create an opportunity – an opportunity to come together, to heal and build a better, more equitable city.”

Janey was sworn in by Chief Justice Kimberly Budd, who was recently named the first Black woman to lead the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.

Janey also credited her family with helping her rise to become mayor.

“I come from a long line of proud educators, entrepreneurs, artists and advocates,” Janey said. “I am grateful for my parents who raised me, my daughter who inspired me, my siblings who supported me, and my aunties, uncles and cousins who have always rooted for me. Thank you, all.”

Janey stepped up from her previous role as Boston City Council president when former Mayor Marty Walsh was confirmed as U.S. Labor Secretary and resigned.

She said she is focused on recovering from the pandemic and safely reopening the city.

“As I assume the responsibilities of the mayor of Boston, I promise to give you bold, courageous leadership,” Janey said

After taking a moment to recount her personal history as a Boston Public Schools student during the desegregation in the 1970s, she also that the city’s recovery must include safely reopening schools and vaccinating teachers.

Janey will serve in an acting capacity for the nine months remaining in Walsh’s term. She has not said if she plans to run for mayor in the November election.

