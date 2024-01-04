LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A new era in women’s professional hockey kicked off Wednesday as Boston’s new Professional Women’s Hockey League team took the ice for its first game.

Held at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, the game came as the PWHL similarly began its inaugural season.

“We’re big Bruins fans and hockey fans, so we’re excited for the girls,” said hockey fan Kim Capobianco.

“I’m really happy that it’s their first time and I’m here,” said Gianna Bandera.

Energy filled the arena as Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron dropped the first puck Wednesday night.

Boston then began play, ultimately falling 3-2 to Minnesota.

The National Women’s Hockey League, which has been around since 2015, recently got new ownership and formed the new PWHL with six teams.

Speaking with 7NEWS, hockey fan Carley Capobianco said the league is “definitely a step forward for women.”

“I’m so happy for them,” she said.

Eager to see the talent on the roster, fans of all ages said they were also happy to see women represented on the rink.

“It shows young girls who play hockey that they can do this one day,” Carley Capobianco said. “They can be pros too.”

“This is someone’s dream coming true,” said Elle Walker.

Though Boston lost its opening game, the team has 23 more games left in its regular season.

As for team names, those have yet to be announced.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)