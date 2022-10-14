BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brookline Select Board has unanimously terminated recently instated its police chief, Ashley Alexander Gonzalez, after he allegedly made several “sexually harassing statements” while on the job, according to an independent review’s report by a consulting firm.

The Select Board found that Gonzalez violated the town’s policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation, as well as the department’s rules against “conduct unbecoming a police officer,” according to the town’s Select Board.

Gonzalez had his disciplinary hearing held in a closed session, then reconvened in open session after the hearing to take its vote.

“(Consulting firm) CIC recommended Gonzalez’s termination after finding multiple admitted, corroborated and sustained allegations of sexual harassment against female employees of the Brookline Police Department in violation of town policies,” the Select Board said.

Gonzalez was sworn in as chief on June 1, and placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1, shortly after town officials received several separate reports of multiple alleged instances of misconduct.

“We have a strict zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation, and I want to thank the team from Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting for a thorough review of these incidents,” Select Board Chair Heather Hamilton said.

