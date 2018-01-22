New Cambridge police commissioner lets true colors fly as Eagles fan

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Cambridge’s new police commissioner admits he is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan and with the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Patriots, he is expecting a lot of flak over the next couple of weeks.

Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard is the former chief of the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s police department. He is also a very proud Eagles fan. One day after the NFC and AFC championship games, he decked his office out, hanging up Reggie White and Randall Cunningham jerseys.

“There’s been good-natured, fun ribbing since my time arriving here in the city,” said Bard. “There’s been a lot of back and forth. I brought in a couple of jerseys and hung them up. I’m in Patriots Country and I know that and it’s OK.”

Bard is also hoping to do some good with the upcoming Super Bowl match. He has a bet with the Cambridge fire chief, who is a Patriots fan. Whoever loses will donate $100 to their favorite charity for children with cancer.

