CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Canton Select Board has chosen a new chief of police.

Mike Daniels, who is currently Chief of Police in Oxford, was picked for the position Tuesday night. He has served as Chief of Oxford since the end of 2023.

Daniels will take over the department the wake of the high-profile Karen Read murder trials. The department faced major scrutiny and an audit for alleged mishandling of evidence related to that case.

Read was acquitted of the murder of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in June.

Daniel said he’s planning on being thoughtful with any changes to the department.

“I don’t want to make changes just for the sake of making changes, I want the officers here to understand that,” he said. “I’m not coming here to, if I’m selected, I’m not coming here to make their jobs difficult. I’m looking for efficiency, I’m looking to train them and development them so they can be the best that they can be.”

He is expected to officially begin in his role early next year.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)