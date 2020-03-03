New car destroyed after carrier truck hits highway overpass in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A brand new vehicle was reduced to a heap of twisted metal after a carrier truck struck a highway overpass in Peabody on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a collision on Route 128 south near Endicott Street and Route 114 found a carrier truck that had clipped an overpass just south of the Danvers line, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The collision destroyed a 2020 Chevrolet Trax that was secured on top of the truck, state police said.

The right travel lane will remain closed as crews work to clear the wreckage.

MassDOT has been called in to inspect the overpass for damage.

There were no reported injuries.

#MAtraffic update: Cleanup is underway. Collision destroyed the 2020 Chevrolet Trax. Right lane still closed on Rte 128 SB in #Peabody, just south of the #Danvers line. https://t.co/WoTCoUaeLg pic.twitter.com/nFYNAchVj8 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 3, 2020

