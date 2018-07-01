New cellphone video shows moments after deadly newsroom shooting in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, M.D. (WHDH) Witnesses of the deadly newsroom shooting in Maryland caught the suspect on camera as he was escorted from the Capital Gazette in handcuffs.

Jarrod Ramos opened fire inside the newsroom killing five people, police say.

Ramos now faces five first-degree murder charges and is being held without bond.

He filed a defamation claim against the paper in 2012 but was dismissed. The suspect reportedly made several threats against the company but these were disregarded.

Loved ones mourn the loss of the five victims, “I still feel like she is going to come home late, like usual.” said the daughter of slain reporter Wendi Winters.

