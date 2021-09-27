New Celtics coach Ime Udoka has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and participated in the team’s media day on Monday through Zoom.

Celtics spokesman Christian Megliola said the coach, who is vaccinated, was asymptomatic and in the last day of his 10-day quarantine.

Udoka is expected to be in person with the team when training camp starts on Tuesday, Megliola said.

