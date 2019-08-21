New charge filed against NH man accused of taking pictures of women in bathrooms

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old New Hampshire man accused of taking pictures of women in bathrooms and changing rooms is now facing a third charge following his arrest earlier this month.

Travis Demers, of Manchester, is accused of taking pictures of women changing in a Savers changing room and using a women’s bathroom at the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police.

On Wednesday, police announced that Demers is now facing a third count of violation of privacy after another victim came forward to report that he had taken her picture in a women’s bathroom on Aug. 9.

Anyone with information about Demers’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603- 668-8711.

