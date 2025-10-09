BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers at Boston Logan Airport have a new place to grab a bite to eat while waiting to catch a flight. A new Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in the airport’s Terminal A Thursday.

Airport officials and Chick-fil-A employees celebrated the opening Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The fast-food chain, known for its chicken, announced the location’s opening in January on social media.

This is Chick-fil-A’s second restaurant in Boston; there is also a location in Copley Square.

