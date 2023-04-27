Gov. Maura Healey announced a new Clean Energy Innovation Pathway for high school students to experience hands-on learning opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

The pathway could help meet the workforce needs of the state’s “booming clean energy economy,” according to the state. Since 2010, the clean energy sector has grown by 73%, and there are over 100,000 workers in the industry in Massachusetts.

“This new Clean Energy Innovation Career Pathway will open pathways for students to explore a future in the critical renewable energy sector,” Healey said. “Together, we’ll train the next generation of clean energy leaders and meet the workforce needs of the growing renewable energy sector – powering our efforts to remain a global leader in this industry.”

Six to 10 public high schools in the coming school year will develop the pathway pilot program, and in 2025 students can begin to enroll. The program joins other career pathways sponsored by the Executive Office of Education and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education including Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Environmental and Life Sciences, Health Care and Social Assistance, and Business and Finance.

