LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Lawrence are heading back to school.

Grades one to twelve return Monday, while students in kindergarten and pre-K return Monday, Sept. 8.

1,000 students in the city will inaugurate a new building this year, with construction of the Henry K. Oliver School complete.

The project has been in development for nine years; the complex combines the Oliver elementary and middle schools under one roof.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)