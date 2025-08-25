LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Lawrence are heading back to school.

Grades one to twelve return Monday, while students in kindergarten and pre-K return Monday, Sept. 8.

1,000 students in the city will inaugurate a new building this year, with construction of the Henry K. Oliver School complete.

The project has been in development for nine years; the complex combines the Oliver elementary and middle schools under one roof.

