HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials on Friday introduced a new comfort dog who will be tasked with reducing stress, promoting wellness, and helping community members heal.

Opry, a mixed breed, rescue pup hailing from Texas, is gentle and docile, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Hingham Police Chief David P. Jones.

In addition to her presence in Hingham, Opry will also make appearances at the nationally accredited Plymouth County Children’s Advocacy Center, where she will be made available to comfort child victims of abuse.

“We know all too well the traumatic effect that stress can have on young people,” Cruz said in a news release. “Opry has developed a comforting presence and commands smiles wherever she goes.”

Opry, who turns 1 on March 20, is the first comfort dog to serve with Hingham police. She has been in training for the past 9 months and has completed multiple courses in obedience.

The pup has also completed many hours of exposure training in various social settings. She is currently working in a therapy training workshop.

Jones says Opry will make appearances as part of Hingham’s community outreach at locations such as the senior center, assisted living facilities, schools, and other sites, in addition to responding to critical incidents.

