New commander takes the helm of USS Constitution

BOSTON (WHDH) - The crew of the USS Constitution held a Change of Command Ceremony on Saturday morning, during which the ship’s previous Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Nathaniel R. Shick, was relieved by Cmdr. John A. Benda.

Shick, USS Constitution’s 75th commanding officer, previously served as the executive officer aboard the Ticonderoga-class, guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy and supported Operation Inherent Resolve.

“The opportunity to command is a signal honor,” Cmdr. Shick said. “To command Constitution is an exceptional chapter in my naval career. It is with heartfelt gratitude that I give due praise for our achievements to my outstanding crew and the dedicated government and community organizations which support our mission to share America’s naval heritage with the world.”

Benda previously served as USS Constitution’s executive officer before being selected to serve as the ship’s 76th commanding officer.

“It is the honor of my professional life to be named the next Captain of Old Ironsides–to be the face of the United States Navy, to get the opportunity to lead the finest crew of sailors, and to work with the incredibly supportive Boston community,” said Benda.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured 33 opponents.

