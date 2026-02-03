BOSTON (WHDH) - New Commuter Rail fare gates at South Station were under wraps and out of order five weeks after first going into use.

The gates were covered in brown tarps and shrink wrap on Monday, allowing commuters to pass through them without paying a fare.

Keolis said they were taken out of service due to the recent snowfall and cold temperatures but did not elaborate on how the weather impacted them.

