New Commuter Rail schedules take effect Jan. 23

BOSTON (WHDH) - Changes to the Commuter Rail schedule approved in December will be taking effect on Saturday, Jan. 23, according to a press release from the MBTA on Thursday.

Commuter Rail weekend service will only run on select lines while weekday trains are expected to increase slightly, T officials said.

Those lines include Newburyport/Rockport, Framingham/Worcester, Fairmount, Providence, and Middleborough, T officials said.

New winter service schedules will be made available on the T’s website on Jan. 15, which will include additional trains on the Middleborough Line, Fairmount Line, and Newburyport/Rockport Line, according to Thursday’s statement.

The new schedule increases weekday service levels by more than 50 percent compared to the same time last year, T officials said.

Current service levels are at approximately 10 percent due to the pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)