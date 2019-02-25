BOSTON (WHDH) - A new Commuter Rail station in Mattapan opened for service on Monday morning.

The MBTA finished construction on the station, which sits between Blue Hill Avenue and Cummins Highway.

It features an 800-foot platform, passenger shelters, message signage, and video surveillance.

The Blue Hill Avenue Station is supposed to better Commuter Rail service for the Mattapan neighborhood and make commute options on the Fairmount Line more accessible.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)