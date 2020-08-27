New coronavirus cases are on the rise in these Mass. communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - The overall positive test rate for COVID-19 in Massachusetts remains low but several communities have reported an increase in new virus cases in recent weeks, public health data released Wednesday indicates.

In its weekly report, the Department of Public Health has started incorporating a color-coded system that highlights which communities have had the highest average daily case rate per 100,000 people in the last 14 days.

Nine Bay State communities are now shaded in red, meaning they are at the highest risk with an average daily case rate of more than 8. Those communities are as follows:

Brockton (8.4)

Chelsea (31.9)

Everett (13.7)

Framingham (8.7)

Lawerence (10)

Lynn (16.7)

Revere (20.4)

Sutton (8)

Winthrop (9.9)

Boston was shaded in yellow because the city’s average daily case rate fell below 8 to 7.1. The positive test rate also dropped to 1.82. percent.

Data showed that Lynn has the highest positive test rate in the state over the last two weeks at 6.08 percent, followed by Chelsea at 6.07 percent. Revere is third at 5.51 percent.

The overall test rate across the state sits at 1.4 percent.

A total of 315 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 117,085 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 8,755 deaths.

