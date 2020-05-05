New coronavirus testing site opens for Mission Hill, Roxbury residents experiencing symptoms

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham Health is offering coronavirus testing for Mission Hill and Roxbury residents at a newly opened site.

The Tobin Community Center on Tremont Street transformed into a testing site on Monday for residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The site is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No appointment is necessary and residents do not need to be Brigham Health patients, do not need health insurance and will not be asked about their immigration status.

Educational resources on food, housing and safety are also available at the site.

