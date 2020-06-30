New coronavirus testing site opens in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new coronavirus testing site has opened in Boston’s North End neighborhood.

NEW Health — a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center — will be overseeing testing operations outside the Nazzaro Community Center at 30 North Bennet St.

The site will be opened on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing is available for all North End residents and NEW Health patients.

Appointments are required to reduce crowds and wait time. They can be scheduled without a referral by calling 617-643-8000.

Testing is also open to residents who are not exhibiting symptoms.

A telehealth visit will be conducted prior to the onsite testing visit, both of which are covered by all major health insurance providers.

The tests will still be provided for free to patients who do not have insurance.

New Health is also running a second testing site in the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.

