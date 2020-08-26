WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito administration added a new coronavirus testing site to the high-risk city of Winthrop as part of their “Stop the Spread” initiative.

The testing site is located at 45 Pauline St. and open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. for drive-through testing and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. for walk-up testing.

Between August 2 and August 15, Winthrop’s average daily COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 residents was 11.37.

All residents, including those who are asymptomatic, are urged to get tested at no cost.

“Stop the Spread” testing sites are also open in Agawam, Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Marlborough, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Salem, Saugus, Springfield, Taunton, Winthrop and Worcester.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)