New COVID-19 restrictions in Mass. aimed at preventing post-holiday surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new set of business restrictions and a change in gathering limits will go into effect Saturday as part of an effort to prevent another post-holiday coronavirus surge in the Bay State.

Beginning Saturday, restrictions aimed at “pausing activity” and “reducing mobility” will take effect at many businesses across the state, Gov. Charlie Baker said last week during a news conference at the State House.

The restrictions will remain in place for at least two weeks.

“Our hospitals are now under significant pressure and we’re heading toward another period, this holiday stretch, where we’re likely to see another significant increase in cases and hospitalizations unless everybody plays a very different game than the one we all played at Thanksgiving,” Baker said. “As a result, we think it’s appropriate to take action now to slow that spread. And we must do so in a way that can avoid overriding our hospital system.”

Capacity limits will be reduced to 25 percent at restaurants, close-contact personal services, theaters and performance venues, casinos, office spaces, places of worship, retail and grocery stores, driving and flight schools, indoor golf facilities, libraries, places for lodging, arcades, indoor recreation businesses, fitness centers and health clubs, cultural facilities, and guided tours, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.

Workers and staff will not count towards the occupancy totals at restaurants, close-contact personal services, places of worships, and retailers such as grocery stores, according to Polito.

Schools will not be impacted by the new capacity limits.

Indoor gatherings will be restricted to 10 people at private homes, public spaces and event venues, while outdoor gathering limits will be lowered to 25 people, Baker added.

All hospitals have also been directed to postpone or cancel all nonessential inpatient elective invasive procedures in order to maintain and increase inpatient capacity to treat people suffering from COVID-19.

In addition to the new rules, mask requirements, social distancing guidelines, and a stay-at-home advisory of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will remain in effect.

The state decided to add the new restrictions because health officials are fearful residents will ignore warnings to avoid holiday gatherings this season, potentially increasing the transmission of COVID-19.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)