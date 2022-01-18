BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission launched a new COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday.

The free, high-capacity testing site at the Bruce C. Bolling Building in Roxbury is part of the BPHC’s effort to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to Boston residents, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office.

The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Cambridge-based CIC Health is providing testing services at this new site.

The Bolling testing clinic is one of three stand-alone testing sites fully supported by the BPHC.

Currently, free walk-in testing is available at the Anna M. Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain and at the West End House in Allston.

Two additional testing sites will open soon in Dorchester and Mattapan, Wu’s office said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)